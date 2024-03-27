Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Old Mutual’s earnings rise on strong sales growth

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual CFO Casper Troskie

27 March 2024 - 21:02
Picture: SUPPLIED
Old Mutual has posted a 26% rise in annual headline earnings, supported by strong new business flows and higher sales. Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual CFO Casper Troskie for more insight.

