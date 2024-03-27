Economy

WATCH: Reserve Bank stands pat on rates

Business Day TV talks to FNB senior economist Koketso Mano

27 March 2024 - 20:59
Lesetja Kganyago will serve a third term as SA Reserve Bank governor after the second expires in November. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The SA Reserve Bank left rates unchanged at 8.25%. The move was unanimous and comes as inflation risks remain on the upside. Business Day TV unpacked the decision with FNB senior economist Koketso Mano.

