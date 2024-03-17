Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MiX Telematics to delist from JSE

Move follows Midrand-based company’s merger with PowerFleet

17 March 2024 - 15:14
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

MiX Telematics will stop trading on the JSE and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in less than two weeks, after fulfilling all conditions for its planned merger with US-based internet of things (IoT) specialist PowerFleet.

The move is meant to expose its business to a bigger market and larger pools of investor capital.

In October, the Midrand-based company announced plans for a merger with PowerFleet that will see it delist from the JSE, joining tech rivals such as Jasco, Adapt IT, Alaris, Etion and Alviva over the past two years.

On Friday, the fleet management and vehicle-tracking company said all of the outstanding scheme conditions that were required to be fulfilled or waived by the condition date as set out in the scheme circular, have been fulfilled or, to the extent required and permitted in terms of the scheme, waived by the parties.

As such, “the scheme is now unconditional and the takeover regulation panel has issued the compliance certificate in respect of the scheme”, the company said in a note to shareholders. 

The company, with a market cap of R5.17bn, recently surpassed 1-million subscribers. The merger with PowerFleet will take that to a combined 1.7-million and the companies are confident the enlarged base will “provide immediate scale” for the new entity.

The deal had been expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, upon which the combined business will be branded as PowerFleet, with its primary listing on the Nasdaq. PowerFleet intends to have a secondary inward listing on the JSE.

With the scheme now in effect, the final parts of the process are expected to be finalised by April 3. 

The last day to trade in MiX Telematics shares on the JSE will be on March 25. Trade will be suspended the following day on the JSE and for the company’s American depository shares on the NYSE. 

On the same day, March 26, PowerFleet shares will be admitted on the JSE’s main board as a secondary inward listing with the alpha code “PWR” and short name “Power”.

MiX derives the bulk of its revenue from helping companies and businesses manage vehicle fleets. 

The combination with PowerFleet is expected to create a business with total revenue of $279m (R5.3bn), $39m of adjusted earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation and combined service gross margins of 67%.

MiX’s share price was unchanged on Friday at R8.50, bringing its gains so far this year to almost 41%.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

MiX Telematics close to completing merger with US-based PowerFleet

Fleet management and vehicle-tracking firm’s deal gets Competition Commission approval
Companies
2 weeks ago

Karooooo expects improved profit after ending direct vehicle sales

CEO Zak Calisto says it scaled down the used-car marketplace to maintain its relationships with dealerships
Companies
1 month ago

Convergence Partners acquires 100% of Datacentrix from Alviva

Convergence Partners is to acquire 100% of Datacentrix Group from former JSE-listed technology group Alviva.
Companies
1 month ago

Altron seeks international growth for Netstar

The group’s shares rose on Monday as it reported growth in its continuing operations
Companies
4 months ago

MiX Telematics looks forward to PowerFleet merger

Fleet management group bullish on prospects for combined entity that will have greater market exposure and access to more capital
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Spar boss Angelo Swartz owns up to ‘strategic ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sandton City owners fail in bid to stop ...
Companies / Property
3.
Toyota agrees to bumper pay hikes for workers
Companies
4.
Nedbank CIB lauded for being a sustainable ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
The story behind Old Mutual social media storm
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.