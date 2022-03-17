Rain banks on new spectrum to increase competitiveness
Company continues to experience good demand as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed
17 March 2022 - 19:32
Rain is hoping to extend its place in the local telecoms market using newly acquired spectrum as the data-only mobile operator continues to reap benefits from increased demand in communications services brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Rain continues to experience good demand for its products as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed and employees return to their offices for work,” said African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) as it reported earnings for the six months to end-December 2021. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now