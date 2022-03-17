Companies / Telecoms & Technology Rain banks on new spectrum to increase competitiveness Company continues to experience good demand as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed B L Premium

Rain is hoping to extend its place in the local telecoms market using newly acquired spectrum as the data-only mobile operator continues to reap benefits from increased demand in communications services brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Rain continues to experience good demand for its products as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed and employees return to their offices for work,” said African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) as it reported earnings for the six months to end-December 2021. ..