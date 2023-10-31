Fallout from BDO merger with Grant Thornton gets ugly
BDO Corporate Finance head Nick Lazanakis is seeking compensation for alleged breach of contract
31 October 2023 - 05:00
The 2018 merger between accounting firms BDO SA and Grant Thornton has caused serious ructions within the group, with the head of BDO Corporate Finance (BDO CF) suing the entity for more than R70m for alleged breach of contract.
Business Day can reveal that Nick Lazanakis has dragged the group to arbitration, seeking compensation for breach of contract...
