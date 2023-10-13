African Bank buys Sasfin’s commercial divisions

African Bank has beefed up its fledgling business banking proposition after buying Sasfin Bank’s commercial equipment finance (CEF) and commercial property finance (CPF) units in a deal worth R3.2bn.
Kennedy Bungane, CEO African Bank, said the transaction is part of offering a more compelling listing proposition to the investor market, ahead of the lender’s mooted 2025 listing on the JSE.
“After months of engagement, we are pleased to have signed the deal, which enables us to further sustainably scale, diversify revenue and client base while de-risking our balance sheet. This further delivers on our ‘Excelerate25’ strategy to expand our core and establish our footprint in the business banking market leveraging African Bank’s balance sheet and strong capital levels,” said Bungane.
“We are thrilled to welcome a core team of highly competent seasoned professionals to the African Bank family as we work together to enhance our client experience and take the offering to the next level.”
Sasfin Bank’s gross CPF lending book was valued at about R820m at the end of February, while the CEF had a loan book value of R2.3bn.
Sasfin said it has started implementing a strategy to become a more focused and streamlined business.
“Over the past year Sasfin has undertaken a detailed strategic review of its business. Our strategy is to focus on our core businesses where we have strong capabilities and competitive advantages. This has resulted in us entering into this mutually beneficial transaction,” Michael Sassoon, CEO of Sasfin Holdings said.
“While it is difficult to part with the people and businesses that we have grown significantly over an extended period of time, we are confident that this deal will present new opportunities for our clients and teams.”
Launched in 2021, African Bank’s Excelerate25 strategy makes a case for a scalable, diversified, and sustainable business with a compelling listing proposition.
To this end, the lender has made a re-entry in business banking. The company in May 2022 bought Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn, accelerating its entry into the SA business banking sector.
The deal introduced in excess of R12.5bn of funding liabilities, with the majority being business deposits which are new to the group.
Competition in the business banking sector in SA is heating up. Business banking generally refers to the services used by small companies, while commercial or corporate banking refers to the services used by large enterprises with a high turnover.
Capitec, the country’s biggest retail bank by customer size in 2019, bought Mercantile Bank from the Portuguese state-owned banking group Caixa Geral de Depósitos, in a deal worth R3.5bn.
It has since rebranded the entity into Capitec Business. Investec, known for its commercial banking prowess, has also indicated its plans to double its market share in the business banking space in the next two years.
The more than R600bn business lending market has also attracted app-only bank TymeBank, which recently finalised the acquisition of Retail Capital.
African Bank, led by Bungane, has also strengthened its position in retail banking through the acquisition of Ubank in November.
The group has over the past three months received positive ratings from Moody’s and S&P.
S&P Global Ratings in August revised the bank’s outlook to positive from stable, saying it expects the bank’s franchise and funding profile to strengthen “while it sustains strong capitalisation and improves or maintains asset quality indicators”.
Moody’s last week said the lender has good capital buffers and an improving funding and liquidity profile. The ratings agency also commended African Bank for broadening its funding base.
The bank is funded by three main sources, including bonds raised under its domestic medium-term note programme that are listed on the JSE.
It also raises bonds under the Euro medium-term note programme. Most of that paper is listed on the London and Swiss stock exchanges.
The “new African Bank” emerged from the ashes of African Bank Investments Ltd (Abil) in 2016 — after going into curatorship in 2014 — a process that saw the Reserve Bank take a 50% stake in the lender.
The planned 2025 initial public offering will give investors an opportunity to buy the 50% stake owned by the central bank, which under normal circumstances is not allowed to own banks.
The Government Employees Pension Fund holds a 25% stake in the bank, and a consortium of SA’s five largest banks holds the remaining 25% on a pro-rata basis.
African Bank buys Sasfin’s commercial divisions
This is the bank’s third acquisition in the past 18 months after the Grindrod Bank and Ubank deals
