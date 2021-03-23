No silver bullet to prevent protracted disputes with Sars
It is only in specific or exceptional circumstances that the courts will allow taxpayers to approach it directly
23 March 2021 - 16:24
Absa’s recent court victory fuelled hope that taxpayers could bypass the protracted and prohibitively expensive dispute resolution process when engaging in battle with the SA Revenue Service (Sars). The existing process is daunting and many taxpayers settle in the end because of “dispute-fatigue”.
However, tax experts warn that the Absa victory is not a “silver bullet” to circumvent the process in all instances...
