Economy No silver bullet to prevent protracted disputes with Sars It is only in specific or exceptional circumstances that the courts will allow taxpayers to approach it directly BL PREMIUM

Absa’s recent court victory fuelled hope that taxpayers could bypass the protracted and prohibitively expensive dispute resolution process when engaging in battle with the SA Revenue Service (Sars). The existing process is daunting and many taxpayers settle in the end because of “dispute-fatigue”.

However, tax experts warn that the Absa victory is not a “silver bullet” to circumvent the process in all instances...