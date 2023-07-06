Inside Transaction Capital’s taxi trauma
Transaction Capital’s descent has been as rapid as a taxi flying down a highway: from one-time market darling expecting steep growth from WeBuyCars and SA Taxi, its shares have crashed 80% in a year. Is this a speed bump? Or an indicator of a deeper crater in the road ahead?
06 July 2023 - 05:03
For Transaction Capital, the past few months have been as hair-raising as a trip down Jan Smuts Avenue during load-shedding. For its investors, you could add to the picture a wheel spanner plugged into the spot where the steering wheel should be.
As the largest funder to the taxi industry — the most widely used form of public transport, carrying 15-million people a day — the fate of the company is of particular importance to South Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now