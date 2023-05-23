Companies / Financial Services

Coronation tax dispute may take two years to finalise at top court

Asset manager taking dispute with Sars on an appeal process that may take up to two years

23 May 2023 - 08:45 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 23 May 2023 - 18:02

Coronation Fund Managers says its R716m tax dispute with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) may take up to two years to be finalised due to the length of time it takes for Constitutional Court processes to run their course.

Still, the Cape Town-headquartered asset manager plans to go on targeting offshore growth as it battles a stagnant economy and shrinking savings pool in its home market of SA. This is despite the Sars tax dispute relating to earnings from its offshore operations dating back to 2012...

