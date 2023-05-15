JSE little changed along with global peers
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
The city admits that the influx of people living on pavements and parking lots is bad for pedestrians and residents, and drives businesses away
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Alphabet company adds two new features — ‘About this image’ and markups for AI images made using its tools — in an effort to reduce the spread of misinformation
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Gay rights have been sensitive issue since right-wing prime minister came to power
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
American luxury SUV takes its place alongside the recently-launched seven seater
The SA SME Fund has announced the first close of its R1bn venture capital (VC) fund-of-funds, which attracted R600m in commitments from investors.
That exceeds its first funding round target of R500m and comes on the back of capital commitments from the department of science and innovation and the Consolidated Retirement Fund for Local Government, represented by Sukha and Associates. The venture capital fund-of-funds includes a first loss capital layer, which provides investors with downside protection on their capital up to a total first loss amount of R90m across all investors, which is provided by the SA SME Fund and USAID...
SA SME Fund gets R600m for its venture capital fund-of-funds
The SA SME Fund was set up as part of the CEO initiative, a collaboration between the government and business
