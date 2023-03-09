Companies / Retail & Consumer

Heineken-Distell R40.1bn merger approved, but with long list of conditions

Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor firm will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB

09 March 2023 - 12:52 Katharine Child
UPDATED 09 March 2023 - 22:50

Heineken and Distell’s R40.1bn merger has been given the go-ahead by the Competition Tribunal, almost 18 months after the tie-up was announced.

The deal, which comes at a time when SA has been struggling to attract foreign investment, will create a brewing giant better able to compete with SAB, which is part of the world’s largest brewer, AB InBev...

