Companies / Financial Services

FirstRand ups interim dividend as ROE hits 21.8%

The group’s return on equity is now firmly positioned at the top end of its stated range of 18%-22%

02 March 2023 - 10:53 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 02 March 2023 - 11:04

FirstRand, the financial services group that owns FNB, WesBank and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), increased its interim dividend thanks to strong half-year profit growth driven by new business growth across its lending businesses and higher deposits.

Normalised earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 15% to R18.05bn in the six months to end-December 2022, up from R15.74bn the previous year. That enabled the group to declare an ordinary dividend of 189c for the period, a 20% increase from the 157c payout for the corresponding period the previous year...

