Local producers up in arms after minister defers anti-dumping duties to curb shortages and rising food costs.
Nhlanhla Gumede, head of electricity regulation at SA's energy regulator, says a 'one-stop shop' is needed to speed up processes.
Nick Dreyer is the co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen Shoes
As funding for start-ups falls across the globe, Africa is standing out as a notable exception, with its underserved population outweighing the impact of inflation and slowing economies.
Funding for start-ups on the world’s second-largest continent more than doubled to $3.14bn (R52.4bn) in the first six months of the year, according to research firm Africa: The Big Deal...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Africa defies global trend with funding for start-ups surging
As funding for start-ups falls across the globe, Africa is standing out as a notable exception, with its underserved population outweighing the impact of inflation and slowing economies.
Funding for start-ups on the world’s second-largest continent more than doubled to $3.14bn (R52.4bn) in the first six months of the year, according to research firm Africa: The Big Deal...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.