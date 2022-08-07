×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Africa defies global trend with funding for start-ups surging

BL Premium
07 August 2022 - 07:12 Antony Sguazzin, Samuel Gebre and Rene Vollgraaff

As funding for start-ups falls across the globe, Africa is standing out as a notable exception, with its underserved population outweighing the impact of inflation and slowing economies. 

Funding for start-ups on the world’s second-largest continent more than doubled to $3.14bn (R52.4bn) in the first six months of the year, according to research firm Africa: The Big Deal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.