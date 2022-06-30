Companies / Financial Services Futuregrowth to launch R600m early-stage development equity fund The time is right for a risk-seeking offering, says chief investment officer Andrew Canter B L Premium

Futuregrowth Asset Management, which oversees about R193bn, is launching a high-growth development equity fund, which will target investments in early-stage businesses that are expected to have a strong developmental impact.

The Futuregrowth High Growth Development Equity Fund (HGDEF) will form part of the firm’s suite of developmental investment funds, which span a range of impact areas such as infrastructure, social services, clean power, agriculture and regional development. The fund will target venture capital to early-stage private equity investments and will sit alongside the Futuregrowth Development Equity Fund (DEF), which has a 16-year track record of investing in developmental unlisted equity...