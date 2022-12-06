Companies / Financial Services

SA banks leapfrog insurers and retailers to become the most-liked sector

Survey finds that people have a generally better experience with banks than with retailers, insurers and telecom firms

BL Premium
06 December 2022 - 20:06 Andries Mahlangu

SA banks have overtaken insurers and retailers to become the country’s most-liked sector, according to an annual social media survey conducted by DataEQ.

The survey tracked just over four-million social media posts on African Bank, Absa, Capitec Bank, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank and TymeBank from September 1 2021 until the end of August 2022...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.