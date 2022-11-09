European stock markets were lower, US equity futures were mixed and Asian shares edged up
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Executive manager Nelisiwe Thejane’s sworn statement that the public protector intimidated and harassed staff are simply baseless allegations, hearing told
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
However, a large degree of uncertainty remains about the future of the sugar giant
Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Steven Powell, Era Gunning and Amelia Warren from ENSafrica
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Technical faults have forced the nation to import electricity to keep the lights on
France’s kicking game has elements of the SA team’s approach when Morné Steyn was their flyhalf, says Bok coach Jacques Nienaber
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
AgMerchant, a new agricultural lender for the SA market, has been launched with the view of providing custom financing solutions to the farming sector.
Founded by Chris Venter, who has 30 years’ experience in financial services and agriculture, AgMerchant aims to provide the entire value chain with financial support, backed by innovative, digitised, and long-term sustainable financial services solutions. Venter is a former CEO of agricultural services firm Afgri and also has 14 years of merchant and investment banking experience...
SA gets a new agricultural lender
AgMerchant has been launched by former Afgri CEO Chris Venter with the view of providing custom financing solutions to the farming sector
AgMerchant, a new agricultural lender for the SA market, has been launched with the view of providing custom financing solutions to the farming sector.
Founded by Chris Venter, who has 30 years' experience in financial services and agriculture, AgMerchant aims to provide the entire value chain with financial support, backed by innovative, digitised, and long-term sustainable financial services solutions. Venter is a former CEO of agricultural services firm Afgri and also has 14 years of merchant and investment banking experience...
