Companies / Financial Services

SA gets a new agricultural lender

AgMerchant has been launched by former Afgri CEO Chris Venter with the view of providing custom financing solutions to the farming sector

BL Premium
09 November 2022 - 16:05 Garth Theunissen

AgMerchant, a new agricultural lender for the SA market, has been launched with the view of providing custom financing solutions to the farming sector.

Founded by Chris Venter, who has 30 years’ experience in financial services and agriculture, AgMerchant aims to provide the entire value chain with financial support, backed by innovative, digitised, and long-term sustainable financial services solutions. Venter is a former CEO of agricultural services firm Afgri and also has 14 years of merchant and investment banking experience...

BL Premium

