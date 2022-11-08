×

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Weather set to play ball in new agricultural season

Higher rains are forecast until February 2023, covering the cultivation to pollination stages

08 November 2022 - 13:51

There are convincing signals pointing to another favourable agricultural season for SA in 2022/2023.

In its Seasonal Climate Watch report last week the SA Weather Service highlighted that “the El Niño-Southern Oscillation is in a La Niña state, and forecasts indicate that it will likely remain in this state during the remainder of 2022 and early 2023. A La Niña event usually has the strongest impact on rainfall during the midsummer months. With the continued strengthening of the La Niña event, there is a high chance that it will have its usual effect on SA, generally for above-normal rainfall.”..

