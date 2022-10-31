×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

S&P raises Sasol’s credit rating to BB+ with a stable outlook

The ratings agency expects Sasol to deliver earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of R79bn in 2023

BL Premium
31 October 2022 - 19:41 Garth Theunissen

S&P Global Ratings upgraded its long-term issuer credit rating on Sasol to BB+, one notch below investment grade, based on the company’s successful efforts to use the proceeds of asset disposals to reduce its debt load.

The ratings agency also praised Sasol, which is most well known for producing oil from coal, for its improved operating efficiency and better cash flow generation on the back of strong commodity prices. S&P, which had previously assigned a BB rating to Sasol’s debt, assigned a stable outlook to the company’s revised credit rating...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.