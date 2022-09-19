The future of digital banking is inevitable and imminent

“However, due to customer behaviours such as preferring in-person service and still placing reliance on cash, it may take time for people to interact more virtually or to use other transaction types over cash. Banks will need to deliver an ecosystem of trusted and secure services that add value and guide people to adopt certain behaviours over time.”

Banking is central to our daily lives and our economies. In the past, customers relied on banks to physically secure money. Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner says that over time, banks have moved closer to customers.

“The availability of automatic teller machines, where a customer has access to 10 banks through one ATM, is one example of how servicing has evolved. When you make the leap from a physical bank to one that is completely digital, you’re in the palm of the client’s hand.”

Compared with traditional banking services, Kallner says there are key differentiators in digital banking.

“Clients are no longer limited by business hours or geography, and joining a bank or opening an account is no longer dependent on where banks are situated. We have seen that nearly 50% of accounts are opened after business hours or over weekends. With 30 to 40 taps on a mobile device, technology enables the entire process within minutes and without the need to visit a branch.”

In the past, financial management required a lot of paperwork. In the digital environment, retail banks now provide tools that assist with managing finances. “Security is another aspect that has been significantly enhanced and is crucial in the evolution towards digital banking. We now have multiple layers of authentication and the ability to improve security throughout every process.”

In a digital banking environment, technology bolsters convenience and good service.