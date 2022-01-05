Companies / Financial Services

New Discovery Bank tool makes budgeting and saving easy

Bank’s clients now have access to a new analyser that creates a real-time view of their finances

05 January 2022 - 19:45
Sponsored
One Discovery Place in Johannesburg at night. Picture: SUPPLIED
One Discovery Place in Johannesburg at night. Picture: SUPPLIED

About 65% of people don’t know what they spend their money on in a month and more than half underestimate how much they spend, which means most people are not thinking through their financial decisions. 

Part of managing money well is knowing exactly what you’re spending money on, where you are possibly overspending and following a set budget. 

Using advanced analytics and data processing, Discovery Bank has announced the launch of Vitality Money Financial Analyser, which gives personalised details into monthly income, savings and spending. 

It lets Discovery Bank clients place their expenses into more than 166 pre-set categories, and personalise and reorder categories for anything from holidays to home improvements. There is also a predictive search option. 

With weekly insights on spending trends in each category over time, clients can see what they are saving by following and keeping to their budgets.

Akash Dowra, head of client insights at Discovery Bank. Picture: SUPPLIED
Akash Dowra, head of client insights at Discovery Bank. Picture: SUPPLIED

They can set limits in categories to prevent overspending and so earn more rewards for managing their money well, including 5,000 Vitality Money points for engaging with Vitality Money Financial Analyser – that also links to Smart Vault to store important receipts or documents related to important transactions.

“The newly launched Vitality Money Financial Analyser gives clients a real-time view of their finances and trends in their spending habits,” says Akash Dowra, head of client insights at Discovery Bank. 

“What’s more is, given the fact that 50% of people find manual budgeting complex, the bank automatically creates budgets for clients based on these behavioural trends and sets intelligent reminders and personalised alerts on clients’ financial goals and progress.” 

Discovery Bank is designed to share the value clients create by managing their money well through unprecedented interest rates and rewards. It does this through its AI-driven Vitality Money programme. The better clients do, the higher their Vitality Money status and the better their rewards.

This article was paid for by Discovery.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Discovery Bank is adding 600 new clients a day, CEO says

The digital bank expects to break even in 2024 when it is likely to achieve a total client base of between 600,000 and 700,000
Companies
4 weeks ago

Just what is SA’s bank of the future?

The rise of the super-app and competition outside the traditional banking sector raises questions about the longevity of the traditional banking ...
Features
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Raymond Zondo censures PwC for turning blind eye ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Probe Nedbank’s role in Acsa funding deal, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Pepco CEO Andy Bond to leave in March due to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
South32 to restart aluminium smelter in Brazil ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Telkom heads to court again over Icasa’s spectrum ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.