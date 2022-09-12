Goldman plans to cut hundreds of jobs as deal-making dries up

Market moves have been erratic over the last few weeks amid fears that excessively high interest rates could tip the global economy into a recession
The investment bank reported a 48% slump in quarterly profit in July
New York — Goldman Sachs will cut jobs as early as September as deal-making slows, according to a source familiar with the plans.
The Wall Street giant typically trims about 1% to 5% of its staff each year, and the 2022 cuts will likely be in the lower end of that range, the source told Reuters. The staff reductions may begin as early as next week, the person said.
Goldman’s headcount rose to 47,000 at the end of June, up 15% from a year earlier. A 1% cut to staffing would imply a reduction of about 500 bankers.
The New York Times earlier reported on the upcoming layoffs, citing two people familiar with the plans.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
In July, the investment bank had warned it might slow hiring and cut expenses as the economic outlook worsens. It reported a 48% slump in quarterly profit, which beat forecasts due to gains in fixed-income and commodities trading.
The bank will also reinstate its annual performance review for employees at the end of the year, a process it had suspended during the pandemic, CFO Denis Coleman told analysts in July.
With risks of a US recession looming and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively to stem inflation, prospects for arranging and financing deals have dried up.
“Banks will likely continue to be under pressure to cut costs where they can and layoffs and slowdowns in hiring are quite possible,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.
JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup have cut mortgage bankers in recent months as the industry downsizes after having expanded to handle a surge in pandemic demand.
Reuters
PAUL J DAVIES: Office avoiders in high finance may have the weakest hand
JAMIE MCGEEVER: Markets are wary of overstretch as much as overshoot
STUART THEOBALD: When it comes to asset outlook the worst is not being priced in
