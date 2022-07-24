×

Business

Most businesses not reaching B-BBEE targets, Sanlam Gauge report finds

BL Premium
24 July 2022 - 07:05 Lynette Dicey

Most sectors are struggling to meet their B-BBEE contribution targets and sector charter councils are working hard to get transformation initiatives, stalled by lockdown restrictions, back on track. 

According to the recently published 2022 Sanlam Gauge report, all industry sectors combined are achieving an average 87.16% of their targets. ..

