Remgro looking for equal partnership in possible Mediclinic buyout
CEO Jannie Durand implied that the investment holding company is looking to take its stake in Mediclinic to 50% from its current 44.6%
14 June 2022 - 15:33
Remgro, the investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, says it is looking for a 50-50 partnership in a possible buyout and delisting of its largest asset, Mediclinic.
At investor-day presentation on Tuesday, CEO Jannie Durand fielded a spate of questions over Mediclinic, and while he said the information he could provide was limited, the group was looking for an equal partnership — implying that Remgro is looking to take its stake in Mediclinic to 50% from its current 44.6%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now