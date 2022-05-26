Fix the staff crisis before implementing NHI, says Life Healthcare CEO
Private hospital group reports an increase in admissions in the six months to end-March
26 May 2022 - 13:03
UPDATED 26 May 2022 - 20:38
SA’s second-biggest hospital group by market value, Life Healthcare, has urged the government to fix SA’s desperate shortage of health-care professionals before it embarks on the sweeping financing reforms proposed in the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, currently before parliament.
NHI is the government’s plan for achieving universal health coverage, which aims to ensure patients receive care that is free at the point of delivery, paid for by a central NHI Fund...
