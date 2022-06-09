Mediclinic shares jump as market anticipates fatter takeover offer
Equity traders bet the Remgro-led consortium is likely to return with a higher bid
09 June 2022 - 10:42
UPDATED 09 June 2022 - 23:12
Mediclinic has rebuffed a £2bn (R38bn) takeover offer from a group of investors that includes its biggest shareholder, Remgro, with its shares having their best day in about eight months as equity traders bet that the Johann Rupert-chaired investment heavyweight is likely to return with a higher bid.
Along with shipping company MSC, in late May, Remgro offered 463p a share for the 55.4% it does not already own in SA’s most valuable hospital group, which is also listed in London...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now