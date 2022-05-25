Companies / Healthcare Mediclinic restores dividend as all divisions show Covid-19 recovery CEO Ronnie van der Merwe says demand for the group’s healthcare services drove inpatient and day case revenue up as disruption from the pandemic receded B L Premium

Private hospital operator Mediclinic, SA’s largest by market value, has restored its dividend after easing Covid-19 restrictions helped all three of its divisions beat pre-pandemic revenues in its 2022 year.

Mediclinic, which operates in SA, the Middle East and Switzerland, said group revenue rose 8% in reported terms to £3.23bn (R63.4bn) for its year to end-March, up 5% from 2020...