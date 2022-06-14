Companies / Financial Services JSE publishes its climate and sustainability disclosure guidance Organisations will still have the freedom to either ‘draw fully or in part’ from the JSE’s disclosure guidance to augment their existing frameworks B L Premium

The JSE has released its sustainability and climate disclosure guidance as part of its efforts to promote transparency among listed companies on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures.

The local bourse published its draft Sustainability and Climate Disclosure Guidance for public comment in December 2021, which was followed by a comprehensive consultation process with stakeholders including market participants, sustainability specialists and corporate-governance bodies. The move comes at a time when listed companies, as well as the banks and asset managers that finance and invest in them, are coming under increasing scrutiny from civil society and lobby groups aiming to encourage a transition to a more environmentally and socially conscious form of capitalism...