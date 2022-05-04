×

Companies / Financial Services

JSE cuts red tape to stem delistings

Bourse operator announces changes to its listings requirements

04 May 2022 - 20:05 Garth Theunissen

The JSE has moved to stem the growing tide of delistings plaguing the exchange by announcing measures to cut red tape while also proposing changes to create a more enabling environment for companies to pursue a listing.

The operator of Africa’s biggest bourse announced in a Sens statement on Wednesday that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has approved amendments to its listings requirements, which will come into effect on June 1...

