JSE cuts red tape to stem delistings Bourse operator announces changes to its listings requirements

The JSE has moved to stem the growing tide of delistings plaguing the exchange by announcing measures to cut red tape while also proposing changes to create a more enabling environment for companies to pursue a listing.

The operator of Africa’s biggest bourse announced in a Sens statement on Wednesday that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has approved amendments to its listings requirements, which will come into effect on June 1...