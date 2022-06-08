The benefits of tax-free savings can set you up for life

SA’s savings rate is extremely low by global standards, which prompted the government to introduce a tax-free savings initiative in 2015.

The benefit of the tax-free savings account (TFSA) is best realised when staying invested for the long term to allow for capital appreciation to take place. The tax-free interest or return earned on the investment over time can be reinvested to get you closer to your savings goal.

TFSAs introduced to get South Africans to save more

“With savings of less than 15% of GDP in 2019, SA has one of the lowest savings rates in the world and is far below the world average of 25.1%. Statistics show that only 6% of the population would be able to retire comfortably,” says Motlatsi Mkalala, head of main market at Standard Bank.

The idea of the tax-free savings initiative is to get South Africans into the habit of saving by providing an incentive for them to do so. The benefit is that all proceeds earned from TFSAs — including interest income, capital gains and dividends — are exempt from tax.

Know your contribution limits

Mkalala says you can start saving in a Standard Bank tax-free call account with as little as R250, and contribute up to R36,000 per tax year, while the lifetime limit of the investment is set at R500,000.

There are no restrictions on how many TFSAs you can have, but it is important to remember you will have to manage them carefully — especially if you have different TFSAs with different financial institutions. This is where expert advice and management becomes helpful.

Parents can also open a TFSA on behalf of their children and can save up for them in the TFSA vehicle, which is seen as separate from theirs and would not eat into their own contribution limits.

“TFSAs are one of the most tax-efficient ways of securing your child’s future success. With time on your side, the investment stands to benefit from the magic of compound interest — even if it is a small amount each month.”

If you open a tax free investment in your child’s name and contributions reach the R500,000 threshold, when they turn 18 they will have made use of their personal lifetime limit and will not be able to continue their contributions or invest in a new TFSA. However, it is probable the lifetime limit may be increased over time.