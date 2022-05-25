Protect your money by avoiding these top digital scams

The rise in digital fraud is a concern, and South Africans need to be armed to deal with it. Fraud and digital scams continue to cause serious financial loss for banking customers, as new scams increase, so do the number of victims.

According to the 2021 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, 477-million people globally have fallen victim to cybercrimes, with 328.5-million of those incidents taking place in the 12 months before May 2021.

“As a trusted partner, Standard Bank has various digital security measures in place to help consumers conduct their everyday banking with peace of mind. The bank continues to drive the message of cyber safety so customers don’t fall into traps fraudsters set on the digital sphere,” says Carolina Reddy, head of fraud risk management at Standard Bank.

One such measure is DigiME, an innovative solution designed to ensure that a customer’s digital profile is strong and secure. It involves a combination of two or more factors to authenticate a customer’s real identity.

“Through the DigiME solution, Standard Bank is adopting an approach of partnering with customers to jointly walk the digital journey to help against fraud. This entails a multi-factor authenticator model that leverages something you have, something you know and something you are to verify yourself,” says Reddy.

Banking fraud has become a lucrative business for online scammers and the banking fraud matters investigated for 2021 alone exceeded R295m as per the Ombudsman for Banking Services.

The banking sector’s most significant security concerns come in the form of online threats, as banks process millions of transactions daily, with the majority of the transactions done through digital payment platforms. For this reason, banks have become enticing targets for cybercriminals.