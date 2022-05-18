Standard Bank’s new division a catalyst for rapid business growth

The Standard Bank business & commercial clients (BCC) division is dedicated to leveraging the power of SMMEs and larger businesses to sustain and expand inclusive domestic business growth across Africa.

Successful emerging market growth stories are characterised by the proliferation and expansion of SMMEs. Even in developed economies, the SMME sector sustains the kind of economic expansion and broad-based employment which long-term prosperity and stability is built on.

Standard Bank’s commitment to driving Africa’s growth has contributed to the evolution of a highly developed African business support capability. The creation of a purpose-driven business and commercial client practice seeks to refine this even further. This is happening at a time where business formation across the continent is leading and sustaining the next phase of African growth.

With a home-grown experienced workforce, Standard Bank’s BCC division supports full-service business banking operations in 15 African economies. This developed banking platform supports the emergence of domestic and regional businesses across the continent.

For a long time, Standard Bank has been present in the development of broader policy, legislative and infrastructure environments that gave rise to independent businesses forming in Africa’s emerging and frontier economies. With that experience, the BCC is well placed to lead the next wave of business growth on the continent.

Growing small businesses into family enterprises, larger importer and exporters, wholesale distributors, or regional private and listed corporations, will sustain inclusive, privately-owned economic growth in Africa for generations to come.