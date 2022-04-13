Standard Bank’s UCount puts money back into customers’ pockets

Through its popular UCount Rewards programme, Standard Bank was able to put money back into the pockets of its customers over the 2021 year-end spending period.

This stretched the holiday budget of millions of SA consumers amid a challenging economic environment.

Fayelizabeth Foster, head of loyalty and rewards at Standard Bank SA, says the amount redeemed through the programme in 2021 is a 23% increase from the previous year-end period. At the same time, consumer spend increased 17% in 2021 compared with 2020. The UCount points redeemed helped members save money on their purchases at participating retailers over this time.

Standard Bank data shows that Dis-Chem, Hirsch’s and Makro (in no particular order) were among the top three retailers where UCount members chose to redeem their points.

UCount Rewards members can earn points every time they swipe their Standard Bank personal cheque, credit, or debit cards, earning even more points when spending at participating retailers.

The bank has also made it easier for customers to earn more reward points than ever before through the Choose Your Own Rewards feature. This enables members to earn up to 20% back in points based on their spending preferences in their chosen category of grocery, fashion or lifestyle.

“Consumer spending patterns change drastically during the festive season as their spending is influenced by factors such as travelling, vacations, gatherings with friends and family, celebrations and gifting,” says Foster.