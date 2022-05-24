Systems crash at Standard Bank not related to three other incidents
Bank blames failure of a component for outage
24 May 2022 - 18:49
UPDATED 24 May 2022 - 23:15
Standard Bank has blamed its latest systems outage on the failure of a component responsible for processing card and ATM transactions and switching them from external devices into the bank’s internal systems.
Africa’s biggest lender by assets suffered a six-hour systems outage on Saturday, leaving thousands of customers unable to swipe their cards at point-of-sale devices or draw cash from ATMs. Upset customers took to social media to voice their frustration, with many threatening to change banks after they were left stranded at airports, restaurants and till points...
