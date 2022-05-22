Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank systems outage leaves customers fuming Shoppers were unable to draw cash or use their cards at point of sale devices on Saturday B L Premium

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender by assets, suffered a systems outage on Saturday, leaving scores of fuming SA customers unable to swipe their cards or draw cash on the first cold weekend of the winter.

The bank confirmed in a statement on Saturday morning that it was trying to address “issues” related to customers being unable to use their card at point of sale (POS) devices and ATMs. It instead advised customers to access cash by redeeming an instant money voucher at certain retailers — including Spar, Pick n Pay, Game, Makro, Builders and PEP — or pay using EasyScan at Pick n Pay as an alternative...