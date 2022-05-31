Standard Bank to fire 49 staff over illegitimate accounts
Africa’s biggest lender denies reports of ‘ghost accounts’ saying all were compliant
31 May 2022 - 20:53
Standard Bank says 49 of its employees face the axe after they were implicated in using their own funds to open illegitimate bank accounts as part of a ploy to meet new business targets.
The bank denied media reports that the affected accounts were “ghost accounts”, saying they were legitimate profiles opened in the name of real people and were therefore compliant with KYC (Know Your Customer) principles. Standard Bank told Business Day on May 9 that it had charged 67 staff members with gross misconduct and dishonesty after identifying 20,000 retail client accounts that may not have been activated in line with company guidelines and procedures...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now