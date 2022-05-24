Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank blames latest systems crash on component failure The bank says ‘degradation’ of a component that processes card and ATM transactions was behind the outage B L Premium

Standard Bank has blamed its latest systems outage on the failure of a component responsible for processing card and ATM transactions and switching them from external devices into the bank’s internal systems.

Africa’s biggest lender by assets suffered a six-hour systems outage on Saturday, leaving thousands of customers unable to swipe their cards at point-of-sale devices or draw cash from ATMs...