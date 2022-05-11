Banking customers file record number of complaints in 2021
Issues relating to internet banking accounted for a fifth of the total number of complaints received, according to the industry ombud
11 May 2022 - 18:20
Banking customers filed a record number complaints with the industry ombud in 2021, with internet banking complaints topping the list, raising the spotlight on the security of digital banking platforms.
The Ombudsman for Banking Services received 8,257 complaints in 2021, up 7% from 2020 and 28% from 2019, according to the ombud’s annual report published on Wednesday...
