RMB boss urges government to intensify reforms Resolving constraints that hamper economic growth will continue to lift the national mood, says CEO James Formby

The CEO of the country’s largest investment bank, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), has encouraged the government to carry on making the difficult decisions that will remove structural impediments to growing the economy and tackling unemployment.

James Formby, CEO of RMB, was speaking on the sidelines of an investment conference a week after the government announced measures to partially privatise national airline SAA and allow companies to generate up to 100MW of power...