EDITORIAL: Absa discovers the wisdom of choosing an insider
Absa is in the news for ending a leadership headache that has dogged it since the departure of CEO Maria Ramos more than three years ago.
Arrie Rautenbach, an Absa lifer who leads the retail and business banking division, takes over from Jason Quinn, who has been running the show on a temporary basis since the abrupt departure almost a year ago of Daniel Mminele. ..
