Absa chooses insider Arrie Rautenbach as its fourth CEO in three years
Transformation questions raised as bank group’s 25-year veteran is set to become CEO immediately
29 March 2022 - 08:13
UPDATED 29 March 2022 - 23:07
Absa has its fourth boss in three years, promoting Arrie Rautenbach, head of its retail and business bank, to the CEO role and ending a leadership vacuum that lasted 11 months after the abrupt departure of Daniel Mminele.
Tuesday’s appointment of Absa lifer Rautenbach comes as the group pushes to regain market share in key divisions in a fiercely competitive industry looking for new streams of income beyond basic financial services...
