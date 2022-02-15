Companies / Financial Services Nedbank shares leap after profit surge flagged B L Premium

Shares of SA’s fourth-largest bank Nedbank were on track for their best day in more than two months on Tuesday morning, after it flagged a doubling of profit for its year to end-December.

In morning trade Nedbank’s shares were up 5.2% to R217.34, having earlier risen as much as 5.56%, on track for its best day since November 29...