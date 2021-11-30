Jump in retail deposits helps African Bank’s return to profit
The group says its push to grow retail deposits through attractive yields has seen success, while collections have been strong
30 November 2021 - 09:47
African Bank Holdings, the entity that arose from one of SA’s biggest banking collapses, returned to profit in its 2021 year, amid strong collections and success in its effort to grow retail savings deposits.
The African Bank Group, which includes the insurance and banking subsidiaries reported a net profit after tax of R534m for its year to end-September, from a loss of R27m previously...
