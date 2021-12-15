Data shows mixed bag for households

Central bank poised to speed up tapering while UK inflation hits a 10-year high, piling pressure on the Bank of England
Unless former president goes to jail and possible violence is met with the full might of the state, SA will be seen to be broken
The plan is to leverage Eskom ‘assets’ to expedite generation capacity by independent power producers and thus add new capacity to the system
The party has formed majority governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni with the help of smaller opposition parties
Shoe business’s erstwhile owners and Trevo agree to a combination of cash, Pepkor shares and options, paving the way for final settlement by embattled furniture retailer
Formal sector growth in the third quarter driven by part-time employment, but those with posts experience a pay bump
Nchaupe Khaole, CIO of the Mineworkers Investment Company, weighs in on Khulisani Ventures, an early-stage fund
Survivors and the vessel were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau, says Malaysian agency
Mamelodi Sundowns stretch lead to 15 points after they beat Baroka 2-1
An elegant mastering of the perpetual calendar complication
