Offshore equities beat local stocks, says Sasfin Asset Managers

The JSE all share index may have defied doomsayers in 2021 by rallying more than 24%, but Sasfin Asset Managers, the boutique money management arm of Sasfin Holdings, says local investors will still find better opportunities in offshore equities.

Chief investment officer Arno Lawrenz, who joined Sasfin Asset Managers in November 2020 after almost five years at FirstRand’s Ashburton Investments, says while the SA market still offers a few “gems”, the country’s inherent socioeconomic risks make investing a sizeable portion of one’s wealth offshore an imperative...