Why Ramaphosa’s credibility is about to be tested
Cyril Ramaphosa has about a week left to respond to parliament about the ANC’s alleged abuse of public money. It’s not a good look, given that he’s supposed to be the face of reform
03 February 2022 - 05:00
A complaint to parliament, based on a recording of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks to a closed ANC meeting about the party’s internal campaigns, is unlikely to weather legal scrutiny. But it could severely dent the president’s credibility.
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has given Ramaphosa until February 10 to divulge what he knows about the alleged abuse of public funds for party campaigns...
