FNB declared the most valuable banking brand in Africa

First National Bank (FNB) has been named the highest-ranked banking brand in the Africa edition of Brand Finance’s Most Valuable Brands survey for 2021 — an honour that once again confirms the financial services provider’s status as a market leader.

The corresponding Africa 150 valuation report, which ranks brands by their value and strength, found banking, telecom and insurance to be the continent’s most valuable sectors.

This accolade comes at a crucial time as brands and consumers continue to work together to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a 183-year-old business, FNB has stayed true to its legacy of being a trusted bank and partner to its retail and commercial customers, as well as unwavering in its commitment to helping society.

Says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers: “Last year, society continued to deal with the resurgence of Covid-19 and unfortunate unrest in some areas. As a result, we expanded our holistic help by allocating a total of R21.5m towards social relief programmes and humanitarian organisations in unrest-affected areas. We also partnered with communities, vendors, employees and public sector stakeholders to restore affected branches and ATMs. These efforts are intertwined with our purpose of helping people and businesses across all segments of society and sectors.”

Celliers adds: “Our business accomplishments are partly due to our ability to leverage modern data and technologies, as well as top skills, capacity and tools to deliver platform-based contextual solutions through our human-assisted and self-service channels. The key to our success is also listening to our customers to understand and solve their needs.

“We are grateful to all of our customers, social partners and greater society for their unwavering support.”

This article was paid for by FNB.