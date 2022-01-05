FNB named SA's Most Valuable Brand for the second year running

First National Bank (FNB) once again took pole position in Kantar BrandZ’s Most Valuable South African Brands ranking in 2021. The bank was named the country’s Most Valuable Brand for the second year running.

The latest edition of the annual independent brand valuation report revealed that consumers rated FNB very highly on all brand equity metrics and regarded the brand as being “meaningfully different”.

“We are humbled to have retained the Most Valuable Brand accolade across all categories. This is a colossal tribute to our customers, employees and all our partners on our journey to build the best platform business on the continent,” said FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

“This honour also attests to the successful implementation of our strategy of putting the customer and their needs at the centre of our business.”

In 2021, FNB introduced several market-leading solutions for its retail and commercial customers. This includes MyProfile and Business Profile, which give its customers more control over their personal and business information, as well as a new virtual card.

To date, the bank's customers have activated 500,000 virtual cards with more than R1bn in spend.