Companies / Financial Services

FNB named SA's Most Valuable Brand for the second year running

Bank tops Kantar BrandZ’s Most Valuable South African Brands ranking in 2020 and 2021

05 January 2022 - 13:26
Sponsored
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. Picture: SUPPLIED/FNB
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. Picture: SUPPLIED/FNB

First National Bank (FNB) once again took pole position in Kantar BrandZ’s Most Valuable South African Brands ranking in 2021. The bank was named the country’s Most Valuable Brand for the second year running.

The latest edition of the annual independent brand valuation report revealed that consumers rated FNB very highly on all brand equity metrics and regarded the brand as being  “meaningfully different”.

“We are humbled to have retained the Most Valuable Brand accolade across all categories. This is a colossal tribute to our customers, employees and all our partners on our journey to build the best platform business on the continent,” said FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

“This honour also attests to the successful implementation of our strategy of putting the customer and their needs at the centre of our business.”

In 2021, FNB introduced several market-leading solutions for its retail and commercial customers. This includes MyProfile and Business Profile, which give its customers more control over their personal and business information, as well as a new virtual card.

To date, the bank's customers have activated 500,000 virtual cards with more than R1bn in spend.

FNB has also seen growth in its insurance and investment businesses thanks to the provision of digital tools such as nav>> Money, which allows customers to manage their money in real time, as well as innovative life and short-term insurance solutions. 

“We are proud of our accomplishments, but more importantly, we are excited about the opportunities that await us in 2022. Despite the uncertainty caused by the global pandemic, we are encouraged by the resilience of people and businesses across the continent,” said Celliers.

This article was paid for by First National Bank.

Advertisement

FNB receives global recognition for championing women entrepreneurs

SPONSORED | FNB recognised by the Global SME Finance Awards 2021 in the Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs category
Companies
2 months ago

FNB recognised as one of the most valuable brands in Africa

SPONSORED | The report ranks Africa’s top 150 brands by value and strength
Business
2 months ago

FNB pays out another R5m to a vaccinated customer

SPONSORED | R10m paid out to customers since the start of the competition
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Pepco CEO Andy Bond to leave in March due to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sanlam fails in its bid to gain lion’s share of ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nepi Rockcastle names interim CEO and CFO
Companies / Property
4.
US-listed Digital Realty gets major stake in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Adapt IT delists as Volaris takes control for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.