FNB named SA's Most Valuable Brand for the second year running
Bank tops Kantar BrandZ’s Most Valuable South African Brands ranking in 2020 and 2021
First National Bank (FNB) once again took pole position in Kantar BrandZ’s Most Valuable South African Brands ranking in 2021. The bank was named the country’s Most Valuable Brand for the second year running.
The latest edition of the annual independent brand valuation report revealed that consumers rated FNB very highly on all brand equity metrics and regarded the brand as being “meaningfully different”.
“We are humbled to have retained the Most Valuable Brand accolade across all categories. This is a colossal tribute to our customers, employees and all our partners on our journey to build the best platform business on the continent,” said FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.
“This honour also attests to the successful implementation of our strategy of putting the customer and their needs at the centre of our business.”
In 2021, FNB introduced several market-leading solutions for its retail and commercial customers. This includes MyProfile and Business Profile, which give its customers more control over their personal and business information, as well as a new virtual card.
To date, the bank's customers have activated 500,000 virtual cards with more than R1bn in spend.
FNB has also seen growth in its insurance and investment businesses thanks to the provision of digital tools such as nav>> Money, which allows customers to manage their money in real time, as well as innovative life and short-term insurance solutions.
“We are proud of our accomplishments, but more importantly, we are excited about the opportunities that await us in 2022. Despite the uncertainty caused by the global pandemic, we are encouraged by the resilience of people and businesses across the continent,” said Celliers.
This article was paid for by First National Bank.