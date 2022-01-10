Companies / Financial Services Brics bank reports 24% fall in profit in first nine months of 2021 The New Development Bank says profit fell to $96m as a flurry of debt issuance lifted interest payments B L Premium

The New Development Bank (NDB), the multilateral development financier set up by Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics), said profit fell more than 24% in the first nine months of 2021.

The Shanghai-headquartered bank, which was often referred to as the Brics bank previously in honour of its founding nations, said profit in the nine months ended September 30 fell to $96m, down from $124m in the corresponding period the previous year, according to a statement posted on the stock exchange news service (Sens) on Monday...