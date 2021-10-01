World New Development Bank names Enoch Godongwana as one of its five governors SA’s newest finance minister has been named as one of five governors of the multilateral lender B L Premium

SA’s newest finance minister Enoch Godongwana has been appointed as one of the governors of the New Development Bank (NDB), the multilateral development financier set up by Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA.

The lender, which was previously referred to as the Brics bank, said Godongwana’s appointment was effective from August 17, 2021, according to a statement posted on the JSE's stock exchange news service on Friday. The statement also announced the appointments of four other directors representing the finance ministries of China, India and Russia...