New Development Bank to start casting its net wider
The bank founded by Brics countries expects to announce new emerging-market members by the end of the year
10 June 2021 - 18:41
The Brics-owned New Development Bank, which was formed to provide emerging-market economies with their own multilateral financial institution, will begin opening up its membership to other countries and increasing its global presence.
The Shanghai-headquartered bank was founded in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA, which each contributed $2bn to the bank’s equity capital and each own a 20% stake...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now