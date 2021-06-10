Companies / Financial Services New Development Bank to start casting its net wider The bank founded by Brics countries expects to announce new emerging-market members by the end of the year BL PREMIUM

The Brics-owned New Development Bank, which was formed to provide emerging-market economies with their own multilateral financial institution, will begin opening up its membership to other countries and increasing its global presence.

The Shanghai-headquartered bank was founded in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA, which each contributed $2bn to the bank’s equity capital and each own a 20% stake...